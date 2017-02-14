Royal Caribbean ship, passengers delayed over safety issues

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS News) — Passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship who were expecting to be on their way to the Bahamas instead spent the night stuck at a port in central Florida after Coast Guard inspectors found safety issues on board the ship.

News outlets report that passengers had already boarded the Majesty of the Seas when their Monday afternoon departure from Port Canaveral was delayed.

Coast Guard spokesman Ryan Dickinson said the delay had to do with the life-saving equipment on board, not the ship’s engine. He did not give further details.

In a tweet to a local journalist, Royal Caribbean indicate the life jackets on board were the cause of the delay.

.@RoyalCaribbean can you offer any update on the #majestyoftheseas delay or confirm the delay is due to frayed life jackets? — Jonathan Galed (@JonGaled) February 14, 2017

@JonGaled Hey, Jonathan. We passed our previous inspection but the U.S. Coast guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately. — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 14, 2017

Royal Caribbean also apologized to the delayed guests on Twitter and asked for patience. The 880-foot-long vessel can typically carry more than 2,700 guests and a crew of about 900. It’s unclear how many were on board.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.