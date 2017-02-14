Sean Spicer press conference live updates





12:50 p.m. The daily White House press briefing is expected to begin around 1:15 p.m. and press secretary Sean Spicer will likely face a barrage of questions about the resignation of Gen. Michael Flynn late Monday as President Trump’s national security adviser.

Spicer will likely get questions about when the White House was informed by acting Attorney General Sally Yates last month that Flynn had mislead administration officials about his calls with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and that he was vulnerable to Russian blackmail. He might also get questions about Kellyanne Conway’s comment Monday afternoon that Mr. Trump had confidence in Flynn, in contrast to Spicer’s own statement, which was that the president was evaluating the situation. Flynn’s resignation followed by the resignation only hours later.