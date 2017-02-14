And the Valentine’s Day survey says…..

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s a Valentine’s Day tradition in the news business.

We get swamped with news releases of companies conducting Valentines surveys and lists to judge our romantic caliber.

So here is a quick look a what we learned about love this year.

Southerners are the REAL lovers:

Avvo (online legal marketplace) tells us that we southerners are the most satisfied with our partners.

72% adults in an online survey said they were “very” satisfied with a romantic relationship while only 61% or Northeasterners claimed the same.

Coincidentally (or not) 60% or southerners were against open relationships, while only 49% were in the Northeast.

___

Sometimes the list underwhelms.

Take Trip Advisor’s Most Romantic Hotels in the U.S.

They list the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio as number one, and then attach this exotic photo to entice us.

Are you kidding me?

You’re going to charge me $439 for the suite, and this is what I get?

Frankly, I’ll take #14 Hamilton-Park Inn in Savannah instead.

Top 5 Travelers’ Choice Hotels for Romance in the U.S.:

1. Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, OH

2. La Maison Hotel in Palm Springs, CA

3. The Gardens Hotel in Key West, FL

4. The Inn Above Oak Creek in Sedona, AZ

5. Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, CA

___

Ebates (online cash back shopping) settles everything about the holiday in their survey.

What women want (and men): dinner at a nice restaurant

What women secretly want (and men): a surprise romantic getaway

What women DON’T want: Sexy Lingerie

What men DON’T want: flowers

First date on Valentine’s? 2/3 say Yes.

Bind date on Valentine’s? 53% say Yes.

Where should you pop the question?

Most popular: Alone with significant other

Least popular: Jumbotron at a sports event

___

Decluttr.com (cash for unwanted personal tech) checked our Google searches to find our favorite Rom-Coms.

Nationally, our favorite Romantic comedy movie is “Love Naturally.”

Alabama/Tennessee pick “Sweet Home Alabama.”

North Carolina prefers “Pretty Woman.”

And Georgia picked “Bewitched” (What?)

___

And the Georgia Aquarium reminds us that Otters need love, too!