Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, February 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Clouds & Showers Later Tuesday Night!

Fair skies will continue through the morning. It will be chilly a chilly start with lows in most areas in the upper 20’s & low 30’s..

Clouds will be in and out for Tuesday, but still dry with highs back in the upper 50’s to near 60. Clouds will thicken Tuesday night with areas of rain moving in from the West, with lows in the low 40’s. Morning showers will quickly move off to the East on Wednesday, turning breezy and cooler with clearing skies and highs in the low 50’s. Colder Wednesday night with lows back into the upper 20’s. Bundle Up !

Lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with nicer weather. More clouds for Saturday, but mainly dry with highs back in the 60’s. Warmer for Sunday with highs around 70 and the warm weather will continue through the beginning of next week, possible hitting 72 on Monday.

Sunrise: 7:27am

Sunset: 6:22pm

Happy Valentine’s Day!