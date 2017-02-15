2 Tennessee lawmakers flee bathroom bill event amid protest

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two Tennessee lawmakers pushing a bathroom bill and legislation declaring marriage between a man and a woman have quickly fled their news conference when protesters interrupted it.

Republican Rep. Mark Pody had spoken less than two minutes Wednesday before a protester interrupted, saying, “My marriage is just as good as yours.”

A gay couple held hands in the air. A woman’s shirt read, “You can pee next to me.”

Pody asked if they’d like him to go on. Protesters chanted, “Pull the bill.”

Pody said, “I appreciate y’all coming,” and left with Republican Sen. Mae Beavers, Senate sponsor. The crowd shouted, “cowards” and “shame.”

The bathroom bill would require students in public schools and public colleges and universities to use restrooms and locker rooms of the sex on their birth certificates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Woman charged for death of Nashville police officer
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Volunteers pack meals to help fight hunger around the world
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Juvenile Justice Task Force
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now