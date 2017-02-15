DA sets up Task Force to tackle Cold Cases in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe Counties

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Neighboring East Tennessee counties are looking to implement a program that is working well in Chattanooga.

10th Judicial Circuit District Attorney General Stephen Crump announced the formation of a Cold Case Task Force.

He laid out the plans to media and law enforcement agencies on Wednesday.

Crump says they will get tips from a similar Task Force in Hamilton County that has solved several cold cases.

The 10th Task Force will begin by focusing on nine cases in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe counties.

Here are the 9 original unsolved cases:

Carl Guinn murder (Bradley Co. 1983)

James Rose murder (Bradley Co. 1989)

OJ Blair, Cayci Higgins, Dawn Rogers (Valentine’s Day murders Bradley Co. 1999)

Patty Striker (McMinn Winery murder McMinn 2000)

Jack Eddie Jones (Etowah murder 1993)

James “Jim” Miller (Monroe Election Comm. murder 1983)

Shannon Richmond (Monroe Co. 1994)

John “Burke” Pike, Sadie Nelson (Benton 1996)

Michael Petit (Polk County)

You can learn more about the cases here at the Task Force website.