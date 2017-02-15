Dalton Police need help identifying stolen truck suspect

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) Dalton Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a stolen pickup case.

The truck was taken last week at a Mohawk Industries facility on South Hamilton Street, after the driver left it unlocked with the keys inside in an employee parking lot.

Investigators found a surveillance video showing two men in a blue Nissan pickup checking out the Ford 150 before it was taken.

A Blue Nissan truck had been stolen earlier in the day.

Later in the day, a property owner spotted the Mohawk stolen pickup abandoned off of Bud Holland Road, with a flat tire.

The property owner described a man walking away from the scene who was soon spotted by the deputy.

The suspect got away on foot, but the deputy got surveillance video of him from a nearby convenience store.

He was wearing an orange t-shirt and khaki work pants and a baseball cap.

The store photos also show tattoos on his arms.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 253.