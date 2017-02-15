“Hot convict” debuts on runway at New York Fashion Week

Two years after his mugshot made him an internet sensation, earning him nicknames ranging from “hot convict” to “Mugshot McDreamy,” a blue-eyed Jeremy Meeks is once again taking center stage — this time, iterally.

Albert Urso/Getty Images

The 33-year-old ex-con turned male model made his New York Fashion Week runway debut on Monday, walking in the Philipp Plein show at the New York Public Library. It was a first for Meeks, appearing in front of fashion designers and celebrities such as Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Tiffany Trump and Paris Hilton, who were sitting in the front row.

Donning a sleek, black ensemble, Meeks posed for photos with Plein after the show, and later thanked the German designer for the opportunity.

“Big thanks to [Philipp Plein] for believing in me…Last night was epic!” Meeks posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Meeks, complete with his signature tear drop tattoo, rose to fame in 2014 when his booking photo went viral after the Stockton Police Department in California posted it on Facebook. The then 30-year-old was arrested on felony weapons charges and was subsequently sentenced to more than two years in prison. He had been previously convicted for grand theft in 2002.

The viral photo landed him a modeling contract with Santa Monica-based Blaze Models and agent Gina Rodriguez, who has represented such pop culture figures as “Octomom” Nadya Suleman and “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham.

After being released from prison in March 2016, Meeks thanked everyone for the “love, support and prayers” and hinted in a post, which appeared on his Instagram page and that of the modeling agency, that he was “overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This may be just the beginning for Meeks, as it appears the rising fashion star is making connections while rehearsing and walking the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

He posted a photo of himself with the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld, after the show.

“It was great meeting you and your team,” Meeks wrote to Roitfeld on Instagram. “I so look forward to seeing you soon.”

Hours later, Roitfeld responded with her own post, calling Meeks her “new friend.”

There’s no word yet on what’s next for Meeks, but fans hope his first big modeling gig won’t be his last.