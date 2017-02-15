In significant shift of U.S. policy, Trump backs off two-state solution for Mideast

WASHINGTON — President Trump broke with two decades of U.S. policy Wednesday, reports CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

CBSN Watch: Pres. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister hold press conference After meeting in the White House, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference, discussing a potential n…

In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that he would not insist on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

That means no longer committing to the creation of a Palestinian state; one that would exist peacefully alongside Israel.

“I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two, but honestly, if Bibi and if the Palestinians — if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I’m happy with the one they like the best,” Mr. Trump said.

Watch the video above for more on what the change in policy means for the future of the Middle East.