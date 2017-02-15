Jury deliberating over whether man planned NY mosque attack

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Jurors have not yet decided whether to convict a man accused of planning to attack a mosque in upstate New York.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the jury deliberated for seven hours Tuesday in the case of Robert Doggart. Deliberations are set to resume Wednesday morning.

Doggart has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he planned to attack a Muslim community called Islamberg.

Prosecutors have played a series of conversations Doggart had with a confidential informant in March 2015 and say the 65-year-old planned to use a rifle, a shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition in the attack.

His defense attorneys have argued that Doggart never had a consistent plan in place, was entrapped by a confidential informant and only wanted to conduct reconnaissance on Islamberg.