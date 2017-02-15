Jury in Doggart Trial is Deadlocked in Decision

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- 13 hours would’ve been the total number of hours of deliberation today, but that wasn’t the case as the trial ended early at 4:30 p.m.

That’s after jury sent a note to the court asking for help because they couldn’t come to a decision.

The court was tempted to invoke the Allen charge, but after discussion with the prosecutor and the defense it was agreed to let the jury have more time.

This would allow the jury to go home and come back with a fresh mind and in good faith come back with a decision.

Now if the jury doesn’t come back with a decision tomorrow the court will be looking into the Allen charge which basically puts more pressure on the jury.

Also the jury is made up of 6 white men and 6 white women currently.

