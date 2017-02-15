Man accuses Justin Bieber of assault, theft

Justin Bieber might not have had a Valentine on Tuesday, but the singer did get hit with a complaint: Bieber was accused of assault and theft stemming from an incident in June.

34-year-old Rodney Cannon of Las Vegas filed a police report with Cleveland police accusing the pop star of assault, petty theft and criminal damaging. In the report, Cannon said that he met Bieber outside the Western Hotel in Cleveland after a Cavaliers game and then went drinking with the singer and his friends.

Then, Cannon stated, Bieber took his Versace glasses and Cannon took a photo of him. Cannon said Bieber got angry and told him to delete the photo, and Cannon said he would only delete it if Bieber gave him his glasses back. Cannon stated that Bieber took his phone and deleted the photos and refused to return the glasses, and then punched Cannon. Cannon added that he restrained Bieber out of self-defense and that he believes Bieber’s bodyguards also punched him.

Cannon said he went to the hospital afterward and was diagnosed with an acute head injury and possible concussion. He also said his iPhone was damaged in the scuffle and that he has video of the incident.