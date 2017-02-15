Metallica frontman “livid” over Grammys mic mishap

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOS ANGELES — Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says lead singer James Hetfield was “livid” over the technical mishap that left him without a working microphone for the band’s Grammy duet with Lady Gaga.

Hetfield’s verses weren’t audible for the first half of the Sunday performance of “Moth Into Flame.” He eventually moved over to share Gaga’s microphone for the remainder of the song.

Ulrich told Grammy host James Corden on Corden’s “The Late Late Show” on Wednesday that Hetfield was furious about the snafu. He said Hetfield is normally a “chill guy,” but it “was not a lot of fun” in the dressing room after the set.

“We get off stage, we get back there, and I haven’t seen him like that in 20 years. He was livid,” Ulrich said. “He’s a pretty chill guy, but the first five or 10 minutes in that dressing room was not a lot of fun.”

Ulrich said the band “fought through it” and some people told him afterward that even with the mistake, the performance was “great television.”

Lars Ulrich Recaps Metallica’s GRAMMYs Technical Difficulties by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Share:

Related Videos

37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
DA sets up Task Force to tackle Cold Cases in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe Counties
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Is Your Local Dam Safe?
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Kentucky Blisters Vols Behind the Arc on Way to 83-58 Victory
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now