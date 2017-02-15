Mocs Keionta Davis and Corey Levin Officially Invited to NFL Combine

(gomocs.com) The 2017 NFL Combine officially includes a pair of Mocs. The NFL released the official participant list for this year’s combine today, and both Keionta Davis and Corey Levin got the call.

Davis and Levin were four-year letter winners at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from 2013-16. Davis is a two-time All-American and the 2016 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He led the SoCon in sacks the last two years and is one of the top defensive ends at the FCS level.

“I am excited about getting another chance to compete,” stated Davis who turned some heads with his performance in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January. “It is another chance for me to go out and answer some questions about what I can do.”

Levin is a two-time winner of the Jacobs Blocking Award, given to the top offensive lineman in the SoCon, and a three-time All-American. He played well in the NFLPA Bowl in January, after capping off a career as a four-year starter at UTC.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a vital event in the path to the draft. More than 300 prospects will participate in the 2017 combine in their quest to achieve their NFL dreams. It takes place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind., with coverage on NFL.com/combine and the NFL Network.

This is the second time in the last three years the Mocs have sent multiple representatives to the Combine. Derrick Lott and Davis Tull both went in 2015. Other Mocs to take part in the Combine are B.J. Coleman (2013), Buster Skrine (2012) and Eldra Buckley (2007).

Davis and Levin are the only two representatives from the SoCon at the Combine. There are 19 from the FCS level and only UTC, Youngstown State, Eastern Washington and Tennessee State have multiple players invited.