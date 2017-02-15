Mocs Stay in Thick of SoCon Race With Win Over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Tre’ McLean had 19 points and seven rebounds, Greg Pryor added 16 points, and Chattanooga kept pace in the Southern Conference with a 74-68 win over VMI on Wednesday night.

UTC made 6 of 7 shots, with five points from Pryor and four by Casey Jones, to push its lead to 63-53 with 5:46 to go.

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook made two free throws with 29 seconds left to extend UTC’s advantage to 70-64 and after a VMI turnover, Pryor made two more at the stripe for a three-possession lead.

Jones finished with 12 points for Chattanooga (19-7, 10-4 Southern), which trails ETSU (21-6, 11-3) and Furman (20-8, 13-2) in conference play.

McLean hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Chattanooga a 34-25 lead at halftime.

Armani Branch led VMI (6-19, 3-11) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Julian Eleby scored 14, QJ Peterson 12, and Trey Chapman 10 and the Keydets got at least eight rebounds from three different players to win the rebounding battle 40-30.

