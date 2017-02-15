Russian contacts; Israeli relations – CBS News Brief, Feb. 15, 2017

Russian connection

The Trump administration is in chaos, facing serious questions after just 27 days in office. There are reports that Trump campaign officials had repeated contact with Russian intelligence operatives before the election, and sources tell CBS News the FBI has questioned people close to the president, including his now-resigned national security adviser, about their communications with Russian officials.

Testing the waters

U.S. officials say Russia has deployed a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that is specifically banned under a treaty signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in the final years of the Cold War. Russian jets also recently flew by a U.S. warship in what the U.S. say was an “unsafe” manner. A Russian spy ship is cruising slowly up the U.S. eastern seaboard. It’s up to President Trump to respond.

Netanyahu and Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet President Trump at the White House today, and experts say their main objective is to demonstrate that they’re on the same page on a range of issues. Iranian aggression in the Middle East, the Iranian nuclear deal, Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the conflict in Syria are some of the big-ticket items likely to dominate the agenda.

Mideast pointman

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has emerged as a quiet force in the Trump White House, serving as a main conduit for foreign contacts in Mexico, China and Canada, among others. But when it comes to Israel, the stakes are especially high, and for Kushner, it’s personal.

Gun rule

Senate Republicans are set to repeal an Obama administration regulation that prevents individuals with mental health conditions from purchasing firearms. The Senate vote on a resolution of disapproval to scrap the rule is expected to happen today. We look at how the rule works, and how many people it affects.

Data buffet

A few years ago, the four largest wireless providers in the U.S. were forced to scrap “unlimited” data plans, as they were swamped by overwhelming customer demand. Now the carriers are back with a new batch of all-you-can-use offerings. We look at what that means for mobile customers.

Changing Antarctica

Mark Phillips continues his reporting from Antarctica for our Climate Diaries series today by showing us the dramatic changes in the landscape around a half-century old research base. The icescape and the area’s penguin population reveal the impact of the rapid pace of climate change.

