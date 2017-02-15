San Francisco evacuations triggered by loose concrete slab

SAN FRANCISCO — Fire officials evacuated ten buildings Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood where a 2,000-pound concrete slab is at risk of falling from the 30th floor of a building under construction, reports CBS San Francisco.

The slab is on the 30th floor of a construction site at 41 Tehama St., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted.

***EVACUATIONS***41 Tehema 30th floor loose concrete slab set 2k Lbs loose potential to fail AVOID AREA 41 Tehema being evacuated 254 Hrs pic.twitter.com/kAuoR0Otzn — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 15, 2017

The tweet, which was the first in a series about evacuations, indicated that the building at 41 Tehama was being evacuated due to the slab’s “potential to fail” and that people should avoid the area. A second post clarified that 41 Tehama had a shelter-in-place order, while 543 Howard Street between 1st and 2nd streets was being evacuated.

Fire officials later expanded the evacuation to ten nearby buildings including all seven structures on the 500 block of Howard Street (505, 527, 531, 543, 547, 555 and 557 Howard), 41 and 44 Tehema street and 235 2nd Street.

People in the CBS Interactive building, where CNET is located, were among those ordered to evacuate.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials were warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

The street closures in the area were snarling traffic.