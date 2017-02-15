Shooting Tuesday night on west 14th Street Court

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The latest shooting under investigation by Chattanooga Police happened in the College Hill Courts on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 800 block of West 14th Street Court just after 9PM.

The victim had already gone to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

36 year old Robert Blocker told police he heard gunshots and then realized he had been hit.

Police do not have suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Chattanooga Police.