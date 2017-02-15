Sports Illustrated’s 2017 swimsuit cover model chalks up a first

Sports Illustrated says Kate Upton is this year’s Swimsuit cover model.

She’s also “featured on three different covers – a Swimsuit first,” the magazine says.

It’s the third time Upton has been on that cover, something only four others have done.

Among them: Christie Brinkley, who was photographed with her two daughters for this year’s issue, another SI swimsuit first.

In all, SI Swimsuit’s 2017 issue has 32 women, including five former cover models, six mothers (one expecting), five world famous athletes and seven first-timers.

“The women of SI Swimsuit 2017 are a collection of change agents, pioneers, power brokers and breakout stars-in-waiting who have in their own way redefined the cultural conversation around beauty,” said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. “These ladies embody character and beauty—and they prove that when it comes to beauty, there is not one singular definition. This is the very essence of SI Swimsuit, and it’s our guiding principle as we move forward.”