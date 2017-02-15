Trump slams intel community for Russia connections report

President Trump launched a Twitter offensive against the U.S. intelligence community, following a report released Tuesday night that some campaign officials had repeated contact with Russian intelligence officers before the 2016 presidential election.

The president pilloried the New York Times report, which cited intelligence sources, as “non-sense” and a “cover-up” for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign:

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Mr. Trump also accused members of the intelligence community of “illegally” handing over information to the news media, parenthetically questioning “(NSA and FBI?).” He charged that the information was “classified” and seemed to call into question the “intelligence” of the agencies involved with the leaks.

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View – “The NSA & FBI…should not interfere in our politics…and is” Very serious situation for USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The tweets follow a scandal-filled few days for the Trump administration.

On Monday night, the president’s national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned from the position, after Flynn came under fire for talking with the Russian ambassador about sanctions. Flynn said he provided Vice President Mike Pence with “incomplete information” over his phone calls. Mr. Trump named retired Lt. General Joseph Kellogg as his replacement shortly after.

Mr. Trump also weighed in on Crimea Wednesday, saying the territory was “TAKEN” by Russia from Ukraine during former President Obama’s time in office. He asked whether his White House predecessor was “too soft” on Moscow, even after his own administration has already lifted some sanctions on the foreign power.

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

But the president’s current views on Crimea are a far cry from what he said during his presidential campaign.

In an interview with ABC News in July of last year, then-candidate Trump said this of the disputed region: “You know, the people of Crimea, from what I’ve heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were. And you have to look at that, also.”