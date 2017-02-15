Vols Kick Off Spring Practice on March 21st

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football program will open spring football practice on March 21 and will conclude its spring with the annual DISH Orange & White Game on April 22 at 4 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

Head coach Butch Jones will lead the Vols through 15 spring practices, which will take place on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from March 21 through April 22. Practices are closed to the general public with the exception of the DISH Orange & White Game.

Media availability for the spring will be released at a later date.

Tennessee’s NFL Pro Day is slated for March 29 in the Anderson Training Center and will be open only to NFL team and league representatives and credentialed members of the media.

Admission and parking for the DISH Orange & White Game on April 22 are free. Before the game, Tennessee will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day. Jones and UT players will be available for autographs while Smokey and the Tennessee cheer and dance team will be available for photos.

2017 Tennessee Spring Football Practice Dates

Tuesday, March 21 – Practice #1

Thursday, March 23 – Practice #2

Saturday, March 25 – Practice #3

Tuesday, March 28 – Practice #4

Thursday, March 30 – Practice #5

Saturday, April 1 – Practice #6

Tuesday, April 4 – Practice #7

Thursday, April 6 – Practice #8

Saturday, April 8 – Practice #9

Tuesday, April 11 – Practice #10

Thursday, April 13 – Practice #11

Saturday, April 15 – Practice #12

Tuesday, April 18 – Practice #13

Thursday, April 20 – Practice #14

Saturday, April 22 – Practice #15 (DISH Orange & White Game)