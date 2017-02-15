Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, February 15, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Clouds & Showers Ending This Morning!

Areas of rain will move in from the West through the morning, but ending fairly early. Then, breezy & chilly.

After a wet start, expect drier, breezy, and cooler weather through Wednesday with decreasing clouds and highs only near 50. Clear skies and cold weather for Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning near 30. You’ll see Upper 20’s away from the city.

Lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with nicer weather! Highs by Friday back in the low 60’s. More clouds for Saturday with only a few passing showers and highs near 60. Warmer for Sunday with highs in the upper 60’s The very mild weather will continue through the beginning of next week with highs around 70 on Monday.

Have A Great Wednesday!