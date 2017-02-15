When it comes to Israel, stakes are high for Trump's son-in-law

President Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House today. It’s the prime minister’s first visit after years of frosty relations with the Obama administration.

Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has emerged as a quiet force in the Trump White House, serving as a main conduit for foreign contacts in Mexico, China and Canada, among others. But when it comes to Israel, the stakes are especially high, reports CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford. For Kushner, it’s personal.

