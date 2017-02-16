2017 ACM Award nominees revealed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Only on “CBS This Morning,” Lady Antebellum is revealing the top nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are seven-time Grammy Award winners who have sold more than 18 million albums and earned nine No. 1 hits. 

Here are the nominees for the top categories:

Male Vocalist of the Year

·         Jason Aldean

·         Dierks Bentley

·         Thomas Rhett

·         Chris Stapleton

·         Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

·         Kelsea Ballerini

·         Miranda Lambert

·         Maren Morris

·         Kacey Musgraves

·         Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year

·         Jason Aldean

·         Luke Bryan

·         Florida Georgia Line

·         Carrie Underwood

·         Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

·         Big & Rich

·         Brothers Osborne

·         Dan + Shay

·         Florida Georgia Line

·         Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

·         Eli Young Band

·         Lady Antebellum

·         Little Big Town

·         Old Dominion

·         Rascal Flatts

Watch the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 p.m. CT on CBS. 

29 Photos

2016 ACM Awards highlights

All the biggest moments from Sunday’s 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

Share:

Related Videos

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Chelsey Shumpert Takes Over Point Guard Position After Bouncing Back From Knee Injury
Read More»
Walker County
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield Updates Walker County Financial Status
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
DA sets up Task Force to tackle Cold Cases in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe Counties
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now