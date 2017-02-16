2017 ACM Award nominees revealed

Only on “CBS This Morning,” Lady Antebellum is revealing the top nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are seven-time Grammy Award winners who have sold more than 18 million albums and earned nine No. 1 hits.

Here are the nominees for the top categories:

Male Vocalist of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Dierks Bentley

· Thomas Rhett

· Chris Stapleton

· Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Miranda Lambert

· Maren Morris

· Kacey Musgraves

· Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Luke Bryan

· Florida Georgia Line

· Carrie Underwood

· Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

· Big & Rich

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· Florida Georgia Line

· Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

· Eli Young Band

· Lady Antebellum

· Little Big Town

· Old Dominion

· Rascal Flatts

Watch the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 p.m. CT on CBS.