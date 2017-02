While talking about why liberal women are not fans of conservative women like Sarah Palin, Bannon said: “… there are some unintended consequences of the women’s liberation movement … That, in fact, the women that would lead this country would be pro-family, they would have husbands, they would love their children.

“They wouldn’t be a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England. That drives the left insane and that’s why they hate these women,” he continued.