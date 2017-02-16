Bill Maher criticized for booking Milo Yiannopoulos

LOS ANGELES — Bill Maher’s decision to book conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on his HBO show drew quick condemnation from another guest.

Jeremy Scahill, a journalist who’s appeared frequently on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” posted on Twitter that he won’t appear as a panelist Friday because of Yiannopoulos and what he represents.

“He has ample venues to spew his hateful diatribes. There is no value in ‘debating’ him,” Scahill tweeted. Appearing on Maher’s show will give Yiannopoulos a major platform for “his racist, anti-immigrant campaign,” wrote Scahill, co-founding editor of The Intercept news website.

Why I will not appear this week on Real Time with Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/SOoE3udrDr — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 15, 2017

Scahill said he respects Maher’s show as an arena for debate and discussion but called Yiannopoulos “many bridges too far.”

HBO confirmed that Scahill had canceled.

“If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims — and he might be — nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night,” Maher said in a statement released late Wednesday.

Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart News, considered by many a platform for the so-called “alt-right” movement, an offshoot of conservatism that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism.

His Twitter account was suspended last year after a series of racially insensitive tweets aimed at “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones, who is black. Yiannopoulos has denied he is a white nationalist or racist.

He has a forthcoming book, “Dangerous,” to be published by a Simon & Schuster imprint geared to conservatives. Slammed by criticism from the Chicago Review of Books and others, Simon & Schuster said it doesn’t condone discrimination and said the book is about free speech.

Yiannopoulos is scheduled as Friday’s opening interview guest for “Real Time.” Others set for the show include roundtable guests Larry Wilmore and former Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston and, for a mid-show interview, Leah Remini.