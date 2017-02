CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) Cleveland Police are looking for a man reported missing by his family on Wednesday.

Danny Yoder is described as 5’10, 185 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in his yellow 2003 Chevy Blazer 2 door with a Tennessee handicap license plate 6602dd4.

If you have any information on where he might be, contact Detective Daniel Gibbs at 423-559-3393.