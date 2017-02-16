Dalton State Ends Two Game Skid With Win Over Middle Georgia

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) Fifth ranked Dalton State snapped a two game losing streak beating Middle Georgia 81-72 at Mashburn Arena on Thursday.
The Road Runners built a five point lead at halftime, and they survived a late rally from the Knights to pull out the victory.
With the win, Dalton State improves to 21-3 on the season.
They have a top 20 match-up at home on Saturday afternoon as they welcome 17th ranked William Carey.
The Road Runners and the Crusaders are tied for first atop the SSAC standings with 13-3 league records.
Tip-off is set for 4pm.

