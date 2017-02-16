Dickerson: Trump's news conference not reassuring to Hill GOP

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s free-wheeling impromptu press conference at the White House Thursday was a throwback to the presidential campaign.

John Dickerson

CBS News

But according to CBS News political director and “Face The Nation” moderator John Dickerson, what worked for Mr. Trump during the campaign may not have the same effect in his efforts to govern.

“But he’s the president now — he has no opponent; he’s won– and while Hill Republicans fear his power with the grassroots they are made very anxious by the unpredictability, the lack of focus. They need the President to drive a specific message about policies, sometimes a complicated message, and today’s performance didn’t show that he could do that,” Dickerson said.

Watch the video above for more of Dickerson’s thoughts on the news conference, including Mr. Trump’s unclear statements on Michael Flynn’s resignation.

