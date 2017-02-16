Doggart guilty on Islamberg plot charges

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A jury finds Signal Mountain resident Robert Doggart guilty on all four charges of plotting attacks against a Muslim community in New York.

They finally reached a verdict in their third day of deliberations.

Just yesterday afternoon, they told the judge they were deadlocked.

Prosecutors accused Doggart of threatening to blow up a mosque in the Muslim community and threatening members.

His attorney argued that he was entrapped by federal investigators and never meant to go through with any of the threats.