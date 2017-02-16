Former Trump aides deny repeated contact with Russian government

Two key figures involved in the probe of Russian interference in the election said they did nothing illegal. Paul Manafort and Carter Page are two of the Trump campaign officials the FBI is investigating, reports CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues.

Page, a former Trump foreign policy adviser and the founder of an energy investment firm with business interests in Russia, said he was not in regular contact with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

CBS Evening News FBI probing Russia ties of Trump’s campaign inner circle Amid allegations of Russia’s meddling in the election and an FBI investigation of Russia ties, experts are raising questions about Mr. Trump’s mo…

The FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies are looking into whether Trump campaign officials and other associated had repeated contact with Russian intelligence before the election. Also reportedly included in the FBI’s investigation is former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Watch the full story on “CBS This Morning” at around 8:00 a.m. ET.