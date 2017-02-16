Genie Bouchard loses Super Bowl bet, takes fan on date

Never let it be said that Australian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard isn’t a woman of her word.

Bouchard made good on her Super Bowl bet with a 20-year-old fan and Twitter user, John Goehrke. During the big game earlier this month, when the Atlanta Falcons were ahead by a large margine, Goehrke tweeted at Bouchard, “if patriots win we go on a date?”

An overconfident Bouchard responded, “Sure.”

She later tweeted, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”

Bouchard honored the friendly wager by taking Goehrke to a Nets game in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. They sat courtside, posed for pictures and posted on social media throughout the evening.

Busy day with @si_swimsuit and then tonight… I’m going on a date 😉 pic.twitter.com/jNF5sokLNx — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 15, 2017

Just met my ‘Super Bowl Twitter Date’ John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

Earlier this week, Bouchard made light of the losing bet during the Grammys, assuring other fans that they wouldn’t have the same luck as Goehrke.

“Not making any bets tonight #GRAMMYs,” she tweeted Sunday.