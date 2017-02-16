Grammy producer apologizes for Metallica glitch

LOS ANGELES — The longtime producer of the Grammy Awards is offering an apology to Metallica after a technical glitch marred the band’s inclusion on the show.

The mic for Metallica’s James Hetfield wasn’t initially working when the band took the stage to perform with Lady Gaga. “These kinds of things are horrible when they happen,” Ken Ehrlich said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. “That’s one of the risks of live television.”

The glitch, for which the band has blamed a dead microphone, resulted in Hetfield making a decision to improvise and use Lady Gaga’s mic.

Ehrlich has heard a different story from his crew about the problem.

“My guys say that the mic cable was connected,” he said. “My guys’ theory was that … one of the extras (on stage) accidentally kicked out the cable that went to the mic.”

Still, the end result was Hetfield’s singing couldn’t be heard for the first part of the performance.

“Obviously, we apologize to the band,” Ehrlich said, calling the mishap “awful.” He added that he’s worked with Metallica for years, so to see that happen was personally upsetting to him: “You hurt.”

Ehrlich was also frustrated that mistakes have overshadowed some of the great performances that occurred on the show, including Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Adele, who had her own hiccup when she restarted her tribute to George Michael.

“When you do a three-and-a-half hour live show, it’s fraught with danger,” he said. “It was an adventurous show in many ways.”

Ehrlich has produced the Grammys for years and has also produced other events, including the Emmy Awards.