Heartwarming military reunions

  • Yeoman 2nd Class Komla Amewouame meets his daughter for the first time after his return from a seven-month deployment in 2015.

    Credit: Laurie Dexter/Department of Defense

  • Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Jacob Anderson greets his wife, Shae Anderson, with a kiss during a homecoming at Naval Base San Diego in 2016.

    Credit: Tarra Gallagher/Department of Defense

  • The son of Capt. Vincent Gonzalez waits for his father during a deployment homecoming at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, N.C., in 2016. 

    Credit: Mackenzie Gibson/Department of Defense

  • Maj. James Corrington proposes to his girlfriend at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in 2016 after returning from service in the Western Pacific. 

    Credit: Jonah Lovy/Department of Defense

  • Jacqueline Buckley greets her grandson, Senior Airman Christopher Pledger, as he returns to Grissom Air Reserve Base from a deployment to Southwest Asia in 2016.

    Credit: Benjamin Mota/Department of Defense

  • Lt. Cmdr. Paul Case greets his expecting wife after returning home from deployment at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

    Credit: Caleb Cooper/Department of Defense

  • A sailor greets his family on the pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

    Credit: Daniel Hinton/Department of Defense

  • A son waits to greet his father as military members return from deployment at Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton, Calif. in 2016.

    Credit: Danielle Rodrigues/Department of Defense

  • U.S. Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Owen holds his 3-week-old son, Carter, for the first time during a redeployment ceremony at Fort Hood. 

    Credit: Tomora Clark/Department of Defense

  • U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Katie Connelley hugs her dog upon her return to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona in 2016, following a four-month deployment in Asia.

    Credit: Carolyn Herrick/Department of Defense

  • U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Brett Lessler reunites with his family after returning from deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., in 2017. 

    Credit: Zachary M. Ford/Department of Defense

  • Steelworker 2nd Class Brandin Salazar greets his daughter on the flight line at Naval Base Ventura County in California following his return from deployment. 

    Credit: Lowell Whitman/Department of Defense

  • Five-year-old Justin Tripp gets excited as he welcomes home his dad, Maj. Brian Tripp, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona in 2016. 

    Credit: Carolyn Herrick/Department of Defense

  • Army PFC Chad Graden surprises his son, Titus, by returning early from service before a baseball game in Minneapolis. 

    Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

  • Chief Machinist’s Mate Joseph Swizdor greets his son following his return to Pearl Harbor after completing a five-month deployment to the western Pacific Ocean.

    Credit: Michael H. Lee/Department of Defense

  • Charlotte Autrey runs toward her spouse as he returns from a deployment to Southwest Asia.

    Credit: Javier Alvarez/Department of Defense

  • U.S. Army staff sergeant Clayton Walker surprises his daughter, Cassidy, in 2016 after an 11-month assignment overseas. Walker came onto the field after Cassidy sang the National Anthem before a baseball game in Atlanta. 

    Credit: Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

  • Tresa McCormick hugs her husband, U.S Army Staff Sgt. James McCormick, with their three sons during a 2005 football game. McCormick returned home to Tempe, Arizona, for a surprise family reunion. 

    Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

  • Army Private First Class Matthew Windish surprises his parents during a Philadelphia hockey game in 2013.

    Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

  • A girl holds up a sign as friends and family wait to reunite with loved ones at Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton, Calif. in 2016.

    Credit: Danielle Rodrigues/Department of Defense

  • An airman embraces his daughter during his squadron’s return to Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany in 2016. 

    Credit: Joe W. McFadden/Department of Defense

  • Master Sgt. Shaun Erickson hugs three of his children on June 11, 2016, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., following his return from a four-month deployment to Southwest Asia. 

    Credit: Lauren Gleason/Department of Defense

  • Spc. Jerard Gayles, Spc. Deon Lissimore and Sgt. Aaron Grubb, U.S. Army Reserve military police soldiers, goof around after returning home from a 10-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    Credit: Michel Sauret/Department of Defense

  • Capt. Chris Gough, a fighter pilot, embraces his family members after his return from Iraq. 

    Credit: Julie Briden-Garcia/Department of Defense

  • Cpl. Brittany L. Garrison shares a moment with her dog after returning from deployment.

    Credit: Danielle Rodrigues/Department of Defense

  • Ensign Louiza Herras is greeted by her sister, Mariza Herras, and their parents at Naval Base San Diego. 

    Credit: Chelsea Troy Milburn/Department of Defense

  • Capt. Bernard Froehlich pops the question at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina after returning home from a deployment in 2016.

    Credit: Miranda Loera/Department of Defense

  • Family members reunite with troops from the 914th Airlift Wing as they return home after a four-month mission against ISIS in Operation Inherent Resolve. 

    Credit: Stephanie Sawyer/Department of Defense

  • Aaron J. Talosig embraces his wife and child during a homecoming ceremony on the flight line at Naval Base Ventura County after a six-month deployment.

    Credit: Michael Gomez/Department of Defense

  • U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Donald Kitchens surprises his wife Anna and children Caleb and Allie with a reunion at a Seattle baseball game.

    Credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

  • U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Lane greets his family at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia in 2016. 

    Credit: Daniel Snider/Department of Defense

  • Sergeant First Class Eric Pazz surprises his wife Miriam and son at the 2013 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. 

    Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

  • Airmen returning from a deployment to Southwest Asia embrace their loved ones at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, in 2017. 

    Credit: Javier Alvarez/Department of Defense

  • 78th Security Forces Squadron airmen return home from a six-month deployment to Iraq and Kuwait.

    Credit: Tommie Horton/Department of Defense

  • Col. Beth Prekker surprises her daughters, Lindsay and Caroline, with an unexpected reunion their high school on Jan. 5, 2017, after a year-long deployment in Iraq. 

    Credit: Lesley Atkinson/Department of Defense

  • Army Specialist Wes Wooten returns from Afghanistan to surprise his sister, Mataya Wooton, before a Kansas City baseball game in 2012.

    Credit: Tim Umphrey/Getty Images

  • An airman holds his child for the first time after returning from a deployment at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., in 2016. 

    Credit: Jensen Stidham/Department of Defense

  • Sonia Munn hugs her spouse following his return from Southwest Asia in 2017.

    Credit: Javier Alvarez/Department of Defense

  • A sailor, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi hugs his family following the the sub’s maiden deployment.

    Credit: Michael H. Lee/Department of Defense

  • Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaica Francia hugs her daughters after returning home from deployment at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. 

    Credit: John Hetherington/Department of Defense

  • Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Rasmussen proposes to his girlfriend, Samantha Barnum, at a homecoming ceremony at Pearl Harbor.

    Credit: Jason Swink/Department of Defense

  • A family waits to greet their loved ones at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas in 2016.

    Credit: Rebecca Van Syoc/Department of Defense

  • Family members at Fort Bragg, N.C., wait to greet paratroopers at their homecoming after a nine-month deployment to Iraq in 2015. 

    Credit: Anthony Hewitt/Department of Defense

  • Gafayat Moradeyo greets her son and daughter on the flight line at Naval Base Ventura County following her return from deployment.

    Credit: Stephen Sisler/Department of Defense

  • Family members welcome home paratroopers returning from a nine-month deployment, at Fort Bragg in 2016.

    Credit: Allan Baros/Department of Defense

  • Master Sgt. Shaun Erickson and his daughter share a hug following his 2016 return from a four-month deployment to Southwest Asia. 

    Credit: Lauren Gleason/Department of Defense

