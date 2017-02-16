ISIS claims responsibility for car bomb that kills dozens

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Interior Ministry says a car bomb in Baghdad has killed at least 45 people and wounded nearly 50 others.

Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan confirmed the toll from the attack, which took place in the southwestern al-Bayaa neighborhood. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed the attack in an online statement.

Many of the wounded are in critical condition, a doctor told Reuters.

Iraqi officials had earlier said the bomb targeted car dealerships.

The extremist group has carried out near-daily attacks in Baghdad despite suffering military setbacks elsewhere in the country, including in the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been waging a major operation since October.

Another four attacks in and around Baghdad on Thursday killed eight people and wounded around 30, police and medical officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.