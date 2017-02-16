Justin Bieber under investigation for L.A. restaurant fracas

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles authorities say they are investigating a report that Justin Bieber head butted a man during an argument at a Sunset Strip restaurant.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says a witness reported seeing Bieber fighting with two bartenders at a West Hollywood restaurant and then head butt a patron early Saturday morning.

The department says Bieber and the bartenders had left by the time deputies arrived. The restaurant was not named.

The patron allegedly hit by Bieber had no visible injuries and did not file a police report.

But an investigation proceeds in case the person wants to pursue a case later.

Email messages sent to Bieber representatives were not immediately returned.

Cleveland police are investigating Bieber after a Las Vegas man reported the singer punched him in June. In that case, 34-year-old Rodney Cannon filed a police report accusing the pop star of assault, petty theft and criminal damaging.

Cannon said in the report that he had met Bieber in Cleveland outside the Western Hotel following a Cavaliers game and went drinking with Bieber and his friends. According to the report, a dispute involving Versace glasses and a photo later ensued.

In 2014, Bieber allegedly egged a neighbor’s house and paid $80,000 to settle the vandalism charge.