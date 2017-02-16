Lady Vols Diamond Deshields Carted Off Floor in Tuscaloosa After Collision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields was carted off the court after a first-quarter collision Thursday night in the Lady Volunteers’ 65-57 loss to Alabama.

DeShields’ head hit the body of an Alabama player about four minutes into the game. The 6-foot-1 junior guard left the court on a stretcher, was taken to a hospital and didn’t return to the game.

Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said in her postgame radio interview that it was a precautionary measure and added that “I think Diamond’s going to be OK.”

“She just felt some tingling and I think she popped her neck a little bit,” Warlick told Knoxville radio station WNML. “From all indications and what (the doctor) told me, she’s going to be OK.”

DeShields entered the game averaging a team-high 18 points as well as 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Coco Knight had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Alabama to the win.

This marks the second straight time Alabama (16-10, 4-9 SEC) has beaten Tennessee (16-10, 7-6). Tennessee had beaten Alabama 42 consecutive times before these last two losses.

Mercedes Russell scored 17 for Tennessee, while Schaquilla Nunn added 15 points and 15 rebounds. Hannah Cook had 16 points and nine rebounds for Alabama.

