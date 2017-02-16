Both Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown score ACM award nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Keith Urban was the big winner when the Academy of Country Music Awards announced their nominations on Thursday.

He got seven of them, including artist of the year.

But in Chattanooga, we’re more proud of our two local stars who also scored nominations this year.

Kane Brown was nominated for New Male Vocalist.

And Lauren Alaina got the nomination for New Female Vocalist.

Both have new albums our, and the former LFO classmates actually sang together on the new single from Brown’s album, What Ifs.

Here is a list of the full nominations.

You can watch the show here on CBS live from Las Vegas on April 2nd.

