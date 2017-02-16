Lawmakers sound alarm over Russian spy ship patrolling off U.S. East Coast

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Members of Congress are sounding the alarm about a Russian spy ship sailing off the Connecticut coast. They believe the vessel, the Viktor Leonov, may be collecting information on Naval Submarine Base New London, the Navy’s main submarine facility on the East Coast, the home port of 15 nuclear subs.

The Russian vessel is somewhere in the Atlantic’s international waters. While officials say the boat doesn’t pose any real threat to residents nearby, it does appear to be part of a recent pattern of Russian provocations, reports CBS News correspondent Don Dahler.

Watch the full report today around 7:30 a.m. EST on “CBS This Morning.”

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Chelsey Shumpert Takes Over Point Guard Position After Bouncing Back From Knee Injury
Read More»
Walker County
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield Updates Walker County Financial Status
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
DA sets up Task Force to tackle Cold Cases in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe Counties
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now