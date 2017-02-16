Lawmakers sound alarm over Russian spy ship patrolling off U.S. East Coast

Members of Congress are sounding the alarm about a Russian spy ship sailing off the Connecticut coast. They believe the vessel, the Viktor Leonov, may be collecting information on Naval Submarine Base New London, the Navy’s main submarine facility on the East Coast, the home port of 15 nuclear subs.

The Russian vessel is somewhere in the Atlantic’s international waters. While officials say the boat doesn’t pose any real threat to residents nearby, it does appear to be part of a recent pattern of Russian provocations, reports CBS News correspondent Don Dahler.

