Matt Damon will “throw stuff” at Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon is certain that his ongoing feud with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will carry over into this year’s Oscars.

The 46-year-old actor told ET’s Kevin Frazier while at the “Great Wall” premiere in Los Angeles that he’s only wishing his longtime frenemy “horrible things” when he hosts the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26. As for whether he’ll be participating in the show with Kimmel, Damon quipped, “Except for me throwing stuff at him, I don’t anticipate [it]. He hasn’t invited me, obviously.”

Damon is certain, however, that Kimmel will throw shade at him while hosting the Oscars, and has already mentally prepared for the ceremony. “You know, I’ve been doing a lot of therapy around that and I’m just being told to just kind of let it go, just kind of brush it off and just kind of move on,” the Oscar winner joked. “I’m sure he’ll have something horrible to say about me but I’d expect that. I’d expect nothing more from him. I wouldn’t expect him to be kind of a bigger man about any of this.”

He added, “I’m just sad Chris Rock isn’t hosting the show — someone who’s actually funny.”

While Damon has beef with Kimmel, he praised the 49-year-old comedian’s writing team. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of his writing staff that he still has a job,” he explained. “I don’t think it’s much of a secret that he’s pretty unprofessional and not very funny. That just really speaks to the skill, incredible skill of that team he’s got working for him — and it’s a massive team.”

Damon has been busy promoting “The Great Wall,” which hits theaters on Feb. 17, and in an earlier interview with ET he also joked about George Clooney becoming a father to twins. “I’ve never had twins. He has it coming,” the father of four quipped. “I had them one at a time and that was plenty.”