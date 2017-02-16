Mocs Basketball Team Still Has Much to Accomplish This Season

Chattanooga-(WDEF) After their win over VMI on Wednesday night, the UTC men are now two games out of first with four games to go in the regular season.

While winning the SoCon title make take some luck, head coach Matt McCall says this year’s team can still leave a big stamp on the program.

Said McCall:”There’s a lot to accomplish still. We’re looking at. I think we’re three or four wins away from the best two year stretch in school history. I think that’s an accomplishment. You talk about leaving your legacy on a program for our senior class. Obviously we want to win the regular season. We want to win the tournament. There’s still a lot to accomplish this year, but none of that is going to get accomplished if we don’t continue to get better every day.”

If the Mocs beat ETSU on Saturday, they’ll pick up their 20th win of the season. According to the UTC sports information staff, it would mark the first time UTC has enjoyed three straight 20-win seasons since 1992-94. The school record for consecutive 20 win seasons is eight from 1981-88.

Chattanooga has 48 overall wins over the last 2 years. The record for a two year period is 53, which occurred in 1982-83.

The Mocs also have 40 SoCon wins over last 3 seasons. Record is 42 (1982-84 & 1992-94).