This morning’s Twitter beef between President Trump & New York Times on leaking

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) The morning is the time.

And Twitter is the place for taking shots at President Trump and him firing back.

On Thursday morning, the topic is leaking in Washington.

Here is the give and take:

The amount of classified information being leaked against Trump administration? Security analyst calls it "stunning” https://t.co/0LnwvY4SXU pic.twitter.com/0LkfqGaJmu — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 16, 2017

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

During his campaign, he declared, "I love WikiLeaks!" Now, President Trump says leaks are "criminal." https://t.co/K56nnbBvHX pic.twitter.com/JGPtGVGwkt — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2017

Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017