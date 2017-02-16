Next “AHS” season will be about the 2016 election

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Ryan Murphy has found the perfect subject for the next season of his “American Horror Story” series — and for some viewers, it will be very scary. 

The “Glee” and “People v. O.J. Simpson” boss unveiled that the theme for the seventh series of his horror anthology will be political.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy told Andy Cohen during a visit to “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday. “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When asked if there will be a character based on President Donald Trump, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”

Ryan Murphy Reveals the Theme for Season 7 of American Horror Story – WWHL by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Share:

Related Videos

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Chelsey Shumpert Takes Over Point Guard Position After Bouncing Back From Knee Injury
Read More»
Walker County
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield Updates Walker County Financial Status
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
DA sets up Task Force to tackle Cold Cases in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe Counties
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now