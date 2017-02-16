Police respond to crash involving critical injuries

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Earlier today, February 16, Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash at 6000 Dayton Blvd. The crash involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.

The call was made around 4:00 p.m when a motorcycle struck the front left corner of a vehicle as the motorcyclist pulled across traffic in front of him.

The motorcyclist sustained critical head injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. The identities of the Driver and Rider will not be released at this time.

Officers in the Traffic Division are investigating the incident and following all leads.