Trade groups push to expire confusing food date labels

There could soon be something new to check out at your grocery store.

The food industry is working to simplify labels on perishable food. Date stamps like “best by,” “sell by,” “use by” and “best before” can be confusing for shoppers.

Those multiple notifications could soon be reaching their expiration date. The trade groups are moving to reduce those “expiration” labels to just two: “use by” and “best if used by.” They say it’ll not only reduce consumer confusion, but also keep people from wasting perfectly good food, reports CBS news correspondent Jamie Yuccas.

Every grocery shopper wants to buy the freshest food that will stay fresh the longest after you bring it home. But if your food reaches the “sell by” date, does that mean you have to throw it away? And if you’re past the “best by” date, does that mean it’s no longer edible?

CBS Evening News New food labels released to prevent food waste An advocacy group says nine out of 10 Americans find food expiration dates confusing and that causes them to throw out thousand dollars worth of …

Watch the full story on “CBS This Morning” at around 7:40 a.m. ET.