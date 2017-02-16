Trendy winter coat maker Canada Goose to go public

Canada Goose, the coat maker known for its high-end down jackets, has filed for an initial public offering.

It plans to trade under the ticker symbol “GOOS” on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Canadian company, founded in 1957, sold a 70 percent stake to private equity firm Bain Capital in 2013. In the past few years, it has pushed to grow U.S. sales, focusing on the Northeast.

It plans to use IPO proceeds to repay debt and for general purposes. It said the offering could raise $100 million. That may change according to investor demand.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. posted net income of 26.5 million Canadian dollars ($20.3 million) and sales of 290.8 million Canadian dollars in the fiscal year that ended in March 2016.

0 Comments for this article
