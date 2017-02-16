Trump to hold campaign-style rally in Florida

President Trump is returning to his campaign rally roots this weekend, holding his first post-inauguration campaign rally early Saturday evening at a Florida airport.

The president announced his plans on social media late Wednesday night:

Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!

Airport hangar rallies were a touchstone of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. And according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the stop at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport will be “run by the campaign.” Spicer added that Mr. Trump’s campaign would be paying for the event.

Mr. Trump, for his part, has already indicated that he intends to run for re-election in 2020, according to a memo to the Federal Election Commission sent by the campaign committee on the day of his inauguration.

Some on social media, however, decried the “permanent campaign” the president seemed to be running — something Republicans had often charged former President Obama with doing during his time in the Oval Office.

