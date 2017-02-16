Trump's Cabinet scorecard: Who's been confirmed?

Confirmed (in chronological order)
Defense: James Mattis (confirmed 1/20, 98-1)
Homeland Security: John Kelly (confirmed 1/20, 88-11)
CIA: Mike Pompeo (confirmed 1/23, 66-32)
UN Ambassador: Nikki Haley (confirmed 1/24, 96-4)
Transportation: Elaine Chao (confirmed 1/31, 93-6)
State: Rex Tillerson (confirmed 2/1, 56-43)
Education: Betsy DeVos (confirmed 2/7, 51-50 with Vice President Mike Pence casting tie-breaking vote)
Attorney General: Jeff Sessions (confirmed 2/8, 52-47)
HHS: Tom Price (confirmed 2/10, 52-47)
Treasury: Steve Mnuchin (confirmed 2/13, 53-47)
Veterans Affairs: David Shulkin (confirmed 2/13, 100-0)
Small Business Administration: Linda McMahon (confirmed 2/14, 81-19)
OMB: Mick Mulvaney (confirmed 51-49. John McCain opposed)
Not yet confirmed
Commerce: Wilbur Ross (approved by voice vote by Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, 1/24)
HUD: Ben Carson (unanimously approved by Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, 1/24)
Interior: Ryan Zinke (approved 16-6 by Senate Energy and Natural Resources, 1/31)
Energy: Rick Perry (approved 16-7 by Senate Energy and Natural Resources, 1/31)
Environmental Protection Agency: Scott Pruitt (approved 11-0 by Senate Environment and Public Works, 2/2)
U.S Trade Representative: Robert Lighthizer (nominated 1/3, hearing TBD)
Director of National Intelligence: Dan Coats (nominated 1/5, hearing TBD)
Agriculture: Sonny Perdue (nominated 1/18, hearing TBD)
No nominee
Labor: Andy Puzder withdrew 2/15. A new nominee will be named Thursday.