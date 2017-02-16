Tyner’s Kevin Cameron Proving to Be One of the Best HS Basketball Players in Chattanooga

Chattanooga-(WDEF) When you see Tyner’s Kevin Cameron on the court, he looks like a veteran player, and he also plays like one.

The 6-foot senior guard has been causing headaches for area opponents since his freshman days with the Rams.

Kevin Cameron made an impact at Tyner the first time he stepped on the floor as a freshman.

Said Cameron:”Just really the first game I played here. I scored like 12 points.”

Cameron has sported his beard since his freshman days as well.

Said Cameron:”I’ve had it since 7th grade. When I was in middle school, they always asked for my birth certificate.”

Said head coach Keitha Booker:”To be quite frank with you, the size that he is right now, he was that same size in middle school. Actually to me he looks more like a football player more so than anything. He definitely does not look like a basketball player at all, but when he gets out here between these lines, he plays hard. He’s a competitor. Like I said, one of the best players in this city.”

Cameron’s stats say he’s one of Chattanooga’s best.

According to Booker, Cameron is averaging 19-points, 8 boards, 4 steals, and 5 assists per game.

Said forward Jerrion Christopher:”He’s a great play-maker. He can do a lot of things. He can pass it. Gets his teammates open. He can pass the ball well. He also can score the ball at like anytime he wants to.”

Last year, Cameron scored forty points in a game against Red Bank.

Said Cameron:”I had four points in the first quarter. I didn’t play the second quarter, and then I finished the game and second half with 36 points.”

Added Booker:”One thing that I did do was I went inside that locker room at halftime, and I challenged him, and he came out that second half and basically put the team on his back and wound up with forty points that night.”

Booker enjoys taking advantage of Cameron’s skill set.

Said Booker:”Anytime that we see that he has a smaller guard on him, we’ll try to get him down there in the post. And then a lot of times if you have a big man on him, we can also push him out to the wing, and have him create off the dribble.”