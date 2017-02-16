U.S. envoy Haley: U.S. suports 2-state Israel-Palestinian solution

UNITED NATIONS – U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States absolutely supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and anyone who thinks it doesn’t is in “error.”

The Trump administration’s new U.N. envoy told reporters Thursday that “we are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these two sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on?”

“First of all, we absolutely support a two-state solution. Anyone who says the U.S. doesn’t support a two–state solution … that would be an error. We absolutely support a two-state solution, but we are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these to sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on? At the end of the day, the solution to what is going to bring peace in the Middle East is going to come from the Israelis and the Palestinian authorities. The U.S. is just there to support the process.”

Haley’s comments were far more forceful in support of a two-state solution than President Donald Trump’s on Wednesday. He said: “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like.”

Haley said the solution to the conflict has to come from the Israelis and Palestinians but she stressed: “We absolutely support a two-state solution.”